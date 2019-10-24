Roger Federer reveals who he wants to play in Swiss Indoors Basel quarters

Roger Federer is through to the Swiss Indoors Basel quarter finals after beating Radu Albot 6-0 6-3 comfortably in the previous round, and discussed whom he wants to see in the quarters along with him.

Federer admitted it would be great if he could take on his compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka in their home country of Switzerland.

“I think the fans would love it here in Basel because I think Stan has struggled quite a bit here at this tournament for some reason,” the 38-year-old said.

“But it is great to see him back here healthy.

“I would relish a chance like this. I’ve always had tough matches against him even though on the hard courts I’ve been good against him.

Roger Federer shows off his effortless skills

“But I think for the fans this match hopefully happens.”

Federer also revealed that he no longer feels the pressure of having to win in his home nation.

“I really don’t think about it very much,” he went on.

“Honestly, I’m quite confident and comfortable on the court. Maybe in the beginning when I got to my first semis or finals and was trying to get over the first hurdle.

“Yes, I was feeling some pressure and it was always the hardest to play in front of my friends and family here in Basel but not the last 17 years.

“I’ve really enjoyed every moment and I’ve always tried to understand how I should take advantage of the fact that I’m playing at home and have home court.”