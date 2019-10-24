Nick Kyrgios hits out at young star for playing “boring” tennis

The bad boy of tennis, Nick Kyrgios, is at it again. After making headlines for slamming the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal publicly, the Australian has now come for a youngster.

Casper Ruud and Nick Kyrgios have been at odds ever since the Italian Open 2019, where one of Kyrgios’ trademark temper tantrums got the better of him once again.

The Aussie bizarrely threw a chair onto the court in a fit of rage and was disqualified for his action by the chair umpire. What irked Kyrgios was that Ruud celebrated the win, showing little sympathy for his opponent.

Furthermore, Ruud defended his decision to celebrate the victory.

“I saw that he wrote a little about it,” Casper Ruud said to Tennisportalen.

“Okay, he got disqualified but if we look at the head-to-head between me and Kyrgios it’s 1-0 to me. That means I’ve won against him?”

“He can say as much as he wants about me getting disqualified but it still says 1-0 to me. I don’t know, he was totally crazy when I played him. It was nice to win.”

“If I celebrated after the match or not? I don’t care. I was happy I got 90 points and $50,000 in prize money so why wouldn’t I celebrate? It’s his problem that he’s an idiot on the court.”

Now, Kyrgios has responded and hit back at the Norwegian, calling his tennis “boring”.

Hey @CasperRuud98 next time you have something to say, I would appreciate you say it to my face, I’m sure you wouldn’t run your mouth so much after that. Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry then watch you play tennis, boring af. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 24, 2019

But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 24, 2019

The war on the tennis court between these two may have ended, but the war of words clearly goes on.