WATCH: Footage resurfaces of Roger Federer as ball-boy as he recalls ‘great memory’

Roger Federer is considered to be among the best tennis players of all time. The Swiss tennis star has won twenty Grand Slams, currently, the most by a singles men’s player, while winning several other ATP tournaments. However, in a sit down with Tennis TV, he recalled his humble beginnings as a ball boy.

"At heart, I'm always gonna be a ball boy" ❤️ When #SwissIndoorsBasel rolls around each year, it's always special for @rogerfederer… pic.twitter.com/R3BgPlcraI — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 23, 2019

“Like it was yesterday,” said Federer. (Tennis World USA)

“I kinda remember it, of course. I did it for two years and yeah it was Michael Stich who is the tournament director of Hamburg now, it’s a great memory for me, I loved being a ballboy here, I was able to see the best players in the world, first-hand, and see how they would prepare and how they should sweat and how they did they deal with the pressure and yeah, it’s good moments for me”

Then he added: “I am like glancing at the medal, I am like, Oh, here he comes, it’s like a souvenir, I still have had them and I still get them today from ball boys and ball girls and I have pizza with them at the end of the tournament – they also give me a medal.

I guess it means I am still a ball boy too because at heart, I am always gonna be a ball boy.”

Roger Federer is currently playing at the Swiss Indoors tournament, where he has qualified for the quarterfinals after back-to-back wins.