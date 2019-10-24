Roger Federer flies through to set up possible Wawrinka clash

Just 62 minutes were needed for Roger Federer to progress from his second-round clash with Radu Albot in Basel.

Roger Federer brushed aside Radu Albot to remain on course for a 10th title at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Having seen off Peter Gojowczyk in short order in the first round, the 20-time grand slam champion was similarly emphatic in eliminating Albot, who offered scarce resistance in a 6-0 6-3 rout.

Albot won only six points on serve as Federer took the first set in just 22 minutes, and the Moldovan then looked in danger of being condemned to a double bagel.

Federer won the first two games of the second before Albot belatedly got on the board as he finally held serve.

Success in that game was greeted with huge applause from an appreciative crowd, and Albot was able to see the humourous side of his struggle as he performed a bow for the spectators.

He took two further games to give the scoreline at least a modicum of respectability, but an unbelievable comeback was never on the cards.

Federer wrapped up the victory in 62 minutes, losing only 10 points on serve and hitting 32 winners to blow away the overmatched Albot.

The 38-year-old could next face compatriot Stan Wawrinka as Federer looks to claim his 23rd straight match win in his hometown in what will be his 17th quarter-final in 19 appearances at the tournament.

Wawrinka, who lost to Andy Murray in the final of the European Open last week, will face Frances Tiafoe on Thursday.