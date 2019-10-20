Dominic Thiem reveals why only Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal win Grand Slams

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic may be nearing the end of their illustrious tennis careers, but they continue to win major trophies even now.

And upcoming talent Dominic Thiem believes that though the transition to youth taking over at the top is half complete, the Grand Slams continue to remain in the back pocket of the grand trio.

“The change of generation is half completed, you can already see it in the Masters 1000s where things got balanced,” he said to Standard.

“The only thing we need to do is to win Grand Slams. They are only won by the three. I think seeing a new Grand Slam winner is difficult.”

Thiem hits astonishing backhand winner down the line

He also spoke about what makes the top three so difficult to beat.

“Each one for their qualities. They have a lot of experience and they are amazing athletes.”

“I do not think so,” Thiem answered when asked if he would play till 38 years of age like Federer has.

The Austrian also spoke about reducing his tournaments after coming across health issues.

“I am very happy and pleased with my body. Kitzbuhel meant a lot to me. I was at a full power and pressure. Then I got ill.”

When asked if he would prefer winning a Grand Slam or becoming world number one, Thiem replied – “Definitely Grand Slams. It can be my only logical goal.”