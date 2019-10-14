Daniil Medvedev happy to be next big star after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev is on an absolute roll at the moment, and after reaching the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 final, he topped it off by winning the Shanghai Masters 2019 event.

There are claims now being made that the Russian is the next big tennis star after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic retire, and there is no doubt that Medvedev is flattered with those compliments.

“I have to say it’s a compliment to say this, and I’m happy about it because that’s my results who make people talk in this way,” he said.

Medvedev downs Zverev in Shanghai to continue winning streak

“After, the most important is going to be continuing these results, this game that I’m showing, because the moment I drop, people forget good things quite fast. So I know that, and I want to work and improve every day.”

Medvedev took on Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai Masters final and came out comfortably victorious, winning in straight sets over a man who knocked off Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal chose to give the tournament a miss, but will take over the world number one ATP Ranking after Australian Open and Wimbledon 2019 Champion Novak Djokovic also suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas.