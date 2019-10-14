Roger Federer falls another spot in ATP Rankings after Shanghai Masters debacle

It was a disastrous end to a promising start for Roger Federer at the Shanghai Masters 2019 tournament, as the Swiss was beaten by Alexander Zverev.

The tournament was eventually won by Daniil Medvedev in dominant circumstances, and he is now threatening the top two in tennis by overtaking Roger Federer in the ATP Rankings.

By virtue of his victory in Shanghai, the Russian is now the new world number three, displacing Federer and pushing him down to fourth instead.

Medvedev downs Zverev in Shanghai to continue winning streak

Medvedev now has 5,875 points in total for the year, while Federer only has 5,690 points following his quarter-final defeat to Zverev.

The top two remain Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but considering the outstanding display of Daniil Medvedev in recent months, it is clear who is the man ready to upset the established order.

“Everybody is talking that they need new guys, something new, so I gave them something new. I don’t celebrate my wins, I just stay calm and do my job. Done,” US Open finalist Medvedev revealed to ATP.

“It’s something outrageous that I’ve done in the last few months. I have been working for it. I just take it and I hope I’m going to do much more.”