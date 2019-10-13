Andy Murray claims finishing year on top of ATP rankings is not Rafael Nadal’s priority

British tennis star Andy Murray has claimed that finishing the year on top of ATP rankings is not Rafael Nadal’s priority.

In an interview with The Times, Murray touched upon various aspects of his tennis career and whether he can return to the top and talked about Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as well. The Spaniard is set to takeover Novak Djokovic as the new world number one in the ATP Rankings, despite not playing in the Shanghai Masters 2019 tournament.

“If I do get up there, I’m not going to be focusing on ranking targets. You look at what Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal] and I guess Novak [Djokovic], to a certain extent, are doing to give themselves a chance to play longer.

Right now, Rafa could be fighting to finish number one in the world and it’s not a priority for him. I would like to be competitive in the big events against the best players. I’m not there yet, but I’m closer than I was a month ago, and much closer than a couple of months ago,” he said.

Nadal himself had claimed that he is not looking for personal glory after his US Open title win earlier this year.

“I don’t compete for it [world No 1],” Nadal had said.

“I just do my way. If I am able to be No 1 doing my way, great. But I always say the same: today is not my main goal. Of course, is great to be in that fight. But for me personally, is not really a fight. I just try be competitive the weeks that I need to compete, or the weeks that I want to compete.

“With my age and with my goals, I cannot lose energy or time to follow the No 1. I need to think about my career in a different way. For me, my main goal is play as long as possible and compete, being competitive. Sometimes if you need to follow the No 1, you going to lose years of your career.

“But I am there. If I am able to play well until the end of the season, I going to have my chances. That going to be amazing. But I always say the same: is not my main goal today.”