Rafael Nadal to beat Novak Djokovic to world number 1 ATP Ranking after Shanghai Masters

In some good news for Rafael Nadal fans, the Spaniard is all set to dethrone Novak Djokovic as the new world number one in the ATP Rankings, despite not playing in the Shanghai Masters 2019 tournament.

Nadal decided to overlook the tournament after competing in the Laver Cup 2019, but his closest adversaries in Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic competed regardless.

However, shock defeats were in store for both top players, as Federer was beaten by Alexander Zverev in a controversial encounter, while Djokovic was vanquished by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic will not play in Vienna or Basel on the tour, which will mean that Nadal will have enough points to take over as the new world number one per the ATP Rankings.

US Open 2019: The moment Rafael Nadal seals his 19th Grand Slam title against Daniil Medvedev

“Rafa” and “Nole” have traded blows in the 2019 Grand Slam calendar, with Djokovic winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon tournaments, while Nadal won the French Open and the US Open Tennis Championships.

After winning at Flushing Meadows, Nadal revealed he does not necessarily play the sport for personal glory.

“I don’t compete for it [world No 1],” Nadal said.

“I just do my way. If I am able to be No 1 doing my way, great.

“But I always say the same: today is not my main goal. Of course, is great to be in that fight.

“But for me personally, is not really a fight. I just try be competitive the weeks that I need to compete, or the weeks that I want to compete.

“With my age and with my goals, I cannot lose energy or time to follow the No 1. I need to think about my career in a different way.

“For me, my main goal is play as long as possible and compete, being competitive. Sometimes if you need to follow the No 1, you going to lose years of your career.

“But I am there. If I am able to play well until the end of the season, I going to have my chances.

“That going to be amazing. But I always say the same: is not my main goal today.”