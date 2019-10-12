“Scheduled to play Paris and London for now”, said Djokovic.

When asked about his injury problems, Djokovic said – “No issues. Thank you for asking. No issues.”

Perhaps the most important revelation from the multi-time Grand Slam Champion came soon after however, when he was asked whether Tsitsipas had it in him to become world number one in the future.

“He definitely has, yes,” Djokovic answered.

Tsitsipas ‘definitely has number one potential’ says Djokovic after defeat

It has been a challenging road for “Nole” since the US Open Tennis Championships, where he was unable to retain his crown after an injury pulled him back and stifled his performance.

Another defeat here in Shanghai is only fuelling rumours that perhaps the dominance of tennis’ top three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could be coming to an end.

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and others all have their eyes on the upper echelon of the ATP World Rankings.