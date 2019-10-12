Roger Federer reveals surprise at Novak Djokovic losing at Shanghai Masters

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will go down as two legends of the game of tennis, but both were knocked out within hours of each other at the Shanghai Masters 2019 tournament.

Federer fell to Alexander Zverev in a controversial encounter, while Novak Djokovic surprisingly lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the tournament.

The Swiss maestro may have been disappointed about losing to Zverev, but he seemed surprised that Djokovic had lost as well.

Tsitsipas ‘definitely has number one potential’ says Djokovic after defeat

“Yeah, I mean, they’re knocking on the door big time, the young guys. It’s exciting. They’re great,” Federer said.

“It’s really open now, I think, for the finish of this tournament.

“I think it’s also quite exciting that, how do you say, the speed of the court is fast. So you see some different rallies played.

“Guys have to maybe come into the net a little bit more, as well. You can throw in the serve-and-volley if you want to.

“But, yeah, it was definitely surprising to see Novak lose a little bit, even though Tsitsipas has played great so far.

“Maybe I was still the favourite going into this match, also, but Sascha came out and had no serving issues today and really was able to produce a great game like he did against me already in London.

“Yeah, it’s an exciting time in tennis. Nothing new there. So it’s good.”