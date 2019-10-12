Nick Kyrgios supports Roger Federer for snubbing journalist after Shanghai Masters defeat

Nick Kyrgios is certainly one who knows a thing or two about controversy, and passed his message of support to Roger Federer after an incident involving a journalist being shut down by the Swiss maestro.

Federer was defeated by Alexander Zverev at the Shanghai Masters 2019 tournament, but rather uncharacteristically, decided to pick a fight with the chair umpire during the game after he was given a point penalty.

When a reporter asked the 38-year-old about the incident, Federer gave it back to him almost instantly.

“So you can write on Twitter you mean?” Federer said.

“It would be nice to write something nice once also about the game… Next question.”

Now, Nick Kyrgios has responded to the situation, and firmly supported Roger Federer for shutting down the journalist.

“Yessir the king has spoken,” Kyrgios wrote.

“Always tryna find the negatives, the bigger the story the bigger the pay check, Rog you absolute legend hahaha.”

Regardless of the incident, perhaps the defeat to Zverev has thrown up more questions than answers for the multi-time Grand Slam Champion Federer.