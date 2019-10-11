Roger Federer lists tournaments he can win in future; gives take on elusive number 1 ranking

Roger Federer finished the year without winning any Grand Slam. The Swiss star came closest to claiming the Wimbledon title but was beaten at the last stage by Novak Djokovic. He has now given his views on potential wins in the future and the world number one ranking.

Roger Federer gave his views on plenty of topics in his most recent interview in Shanghai. The twenty-time Grand Slam winner spoke on the city, interacting with fans, potential future tournament wins, and even the number 1 ranking battle with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“I like a lot staying with my family, I have never enough out of everyone. But obviously it’s a bit different if they are not there,” said Federer. (via Tennis World USA)

“Especially on Twitter and Instagram, I enjoy myself and I reply to fans. It will definitely continue this week, I hope to be in the tournament for a longer time.”

Federer further said that he may win a Grand Slam again in the future while also stating that the number one ranking race is not important at the moment.

“I may win a Grand Slam again. And definitely the ATP Finals this year. It would be an enormous thing after failing at Wimbledon. I could have won any of the big tournaments.

“It’s not that important now. The other two (Djokovic and Nadal) are fighting and it will definitely be interesting until the end of the year.”

Roger Federer is currently participating in the Shanghai Rolex Masters where he will next face Laver Cup teammate Alexander Zverev. The Swiss star will also be a part of ATP Finals later this year and is expected to participate in the ATP Cup and the Australian Open early next year.