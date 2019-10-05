Roger Federer gives hilarious answer to the question – ‘Is there anything he can’t do?’

Roger Federer finished his Grand Slam 2019 season without winning one. However, the Swiss star is looking to shake off the disappointment by claiming the upcoming ATP Tour titles, as well as, the ATP Finals. Federer was present in Shanghai for one such tournament, where he was faced with the question – is there anything he can’t do?

Roger Federer hung up his racquet and picked up a basketball in Shanghai while participating in some fun activities. However, much to the surprise of the fans present, the twenty-time Grand Slam winner sunk his shots with ease, drawing massive cheers from the crowd.

After showing off his basketball skills, Tennis TV asked the question on Twitter – ‘Is there nothing he can’t do?’, to which Federer replied:

Loads yes 🤫, those were lucky shots too, but so much fun!

2019 was a disappointing year for Roger Federer as he lost all four Grand Slams to his rivals. The Swiss star came closest to winning Wimbledon, as he was beaten in the final by Novak Djokovic despite having two championship points.

Nevertheless, the world number three will be looking to end his season on a high note, with the ATP Finals up ahead. He will then be on his way to Australia in January 2020 to take part in the ATP Cup and the Australian Open.