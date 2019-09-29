Alex De Minaur gets third title of 2019 in Zhuhai

Adrian Mannarino was no match for Alex de Minaur, who continued an impressive season with victory at the Zhuhai Championships.

Alex de Minaur claimed a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 win over Adrian Mannarino in the final of the Zhuhai Championships to earn his third ATP Tour title of the year.

Only Rafael Nadal has collected more championships in 2019 than the young Australian, who wore his opponent down on Sunday.

De Minaur had earlier beaten Andy Murray in an impressive, energetic display, before dumping out a pair of higher seeds in Borna Coric and Roberto Bautista Agut.

The 20-year-old, who is set to rise to 25th in the rankings, forged 13 break point opportunities against Mannarino but only took one.

That came from the final point of the match, with De Minaur getting the job done despite a scoreboard that perhaps gave Mannarino more credit than he deserved.