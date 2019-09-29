Carreno Busta battles to first title in over two years in Chengdu

Over two years on from his last triumph at Estoril, Pablo Carreno Busta hit form and defeated Alexander Bublik to win the Chengdu Open.

Pablo Carreno Busta returned to winning ways on the ATP Tour with a gutsy 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) triumph over Alexander Bublik in the Chengdu Open final.

The Spaniard climbed into the top 10 of the rankings in 2017 and won at Estoril, yet he had not claimed a single title in over two years since that triumph.

Carreno Busta has slumped to world number 63, but he returned to form in China this week.

The 28-year-old enjoyed impressive wins against Benoit Paire, Cristian Garin and Denis Shapovalov before finally beating Bublik on Sunday.

Carreno Busta squandered six break points against his erratic opponent, taking just one in the second game, but he kept his composure in the third-set tie-break to clinch victory.