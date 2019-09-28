The final of the Zhuhai Open will be contested by Alex de Minaur and Adrian Mannarino.

Alex de Minaur produced a superb display to defeat Roberto Bautista Agut and set up a Zhuhai Open final with Adrian Mannarino.

The Australian, who accounted for Andy Murray in round two, dominated in a 6-2 6-2 thrashing of the world number 10.

De Minaur won 95 per cent of points on his first serve and converted four of five break points to remain firmly on track for a third title of the year.

Bautista Agut’s fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas also suffered semi-final disappointment as Mannarino burst out of the blocks in a 6-0 4-6 6-1 victory.

The Frenchman won the opening seven games and will hope to recapture that form in pursuit of a second ATP Tour title on Sunday.

There was some joy for Spain in Chengdu, where Pablo Carreno Busta booked a final showdown with Alexander Bublik.

Carreno Busta needed just 63 minutes to overcome Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 while Bublik, who dismissed Grigor Dimitrov in the previous round, was a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 winner over Lloyd Harris.