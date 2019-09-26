Nick Kyrgios handed hefty suspended fine and ban from ATP

The ATP said Nick Kyrgios’ “pattern of behaviour” had resulted in a fine of $25,000 and 16-week ban – both of which are suspended.

Nick Kyrgios has been hit with a $25,000 fine and 16-week ban from the ATP Tour – both of which are suspended – following his antics at the Western & Southern in August.

The Australian was initially fined $113,000 having hurled abuse at umpire Fergus Murphy in his loss to Karen Khachanov in Cincinnati, while he also smashed two rackets during a bathroom break he had not been given permission to take.

That triggered an investigation from the ATP and the governing body found Kyrgios “committed aggravated behaviour” and was guilty of a “pattern of behaviour” when it came to verbally abusing officials or spectators.

Kyrgios’ latest fine and suspension have both been deferred for a period of six months, provided there are no further code violations that result in a fine for verbal or physical abuse, unsportsmanlike conduct or visible obscenities.

He has the right to lodge an appeal against the decision within the next five working days.

The controversial world number 27 was previously handed bans and fines in 2015 and 2016, and the ATP has ordered he must receive support from a mental coach at Tour events as well as “a professional specialising in behavioural management” after the season ends.

In a separate investigation, Kyrgios received no additional penalties for comments at the US Open – when he called the ATP “corrupt” – having backtracked on those views in a social media post the following day.

Earlier in the day, Kyrgios confirmed he was pulling out of the Asian swing with a collarbone injury, though he could return in November for the Davis Cup finals.