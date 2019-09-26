Nick Kyrgios to miss Asian swing with collarbone injury

A collarbone injury sustained at the Laver Cup means Nick Kyrgios will miss the Asian swing of the ATP Tour.

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Asian swing of the ATP Tour with a collarbone injury as he looks to recover in time for the Davis Cup finals in November.

The 24-year-old explained a problem he suffered at the Laver Cup had worsened to the point where he was returning home to Australia.

Kyrgios, ranked 23rd in the Race to London standings, is unlikely to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals so may have played his final singles tournament in a year where he has won titles in Acapulco and Washington.

However, he said this week he hopes to recover in time to represent Australia at the Davis Cup finals in November, when Australia face Belgium and Colombia.

“Unfortunately a collarbone injury I sustained during [the] Laver Cup has escalated and has forced me to pull out of the Asian swing, I’ll be heading back to Australia to rest, see you all soon,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios suffered a first-round exit against Andreas Seppi at the Zhuhai Open on Wednesday, delivering an underarm serve at one point – a successful tactic he has used in the past – due to the discomfort in his shoulder.