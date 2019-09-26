BREAKING: ATP bans Nick Kyrgios for 16 weeks

The ATP have come to a conclusion in their investigation of Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios’s antics at the Cincinnati Masters earlier this year.

Kyrgios was initially fined $113,000 and given a warning that he could be banned and more fines can be imposed on him. The 24-year-old verbally abused umpire Fergus Murphy, smashed two of his rackets and took a bathroom break without the umpire’s permission which triggered the fine.

ATP had earlier clarified that they will look ‘further into what happened during and immediately after the match to see if additional action is warranted under the player major offence section of the code’. And they have now concluded their investigation which sees him get a suspended 16-week ban.

The ATP statement read: “The offence means that Kyrgios receives the following additional penalties:

• A fine of US$ 25,000

• A suspension of 16 ATP weeks

• A probationary period of six months beginning the Monday following acceptance of the terms of today’s determination.”

However, there will be a six-month probation period, as ATP revealed in their statement following which the 16-week ban might be suspended if the following conditions are met.

“No further Code Violations during the probationary period that result in a fine for:

– Verbal or Physical Abuse of officials, spectators or any other persons while on-court or on-site, or

– Unsportsmanlike Conduct based upon an act, such as spitting, directed towards an official, spectator or other person during or upon conclusion of the match, or

– Visible Obscenity directed towards an official.

• Continued support from a mental coach while competing at ATP Tour events.

• Additional support to be sought during the off-season (Nov-Dec) from a professional specializing in behavioural management,” the ATP statement read.

Kyrgios had revealed earlier today that he will miss the Asian swing because of an injury sustained in the recently concluded Laver Cup.