Tennis : Ramos-Vinolas marches on in Zhuhai

Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Adrian Mannarino are through in Zhuhai, while Cristian Garin saw off Kyle Edmund in Chengdu.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas needed only 74 minutes to breeze past Yoshihito Nishioka at the Zhuhai Open on Monday.

The 31-year-old dispatched Nishioka 6-2 6-1, dropping only five points on first serve as he eased into the second round.

Adrian Mannarino will face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after overcoming home favourite Zhang Ze 7-6 (8-6) 7-5, while Cameron Norrie beat Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets to book a meeting with Gael Monfils.

Andy Murray begins his campaign on Tuesday against Tenny Sandgren, who beat the former world number one in straight sets at the Winston-Salem Open last month.

In Chengdu, Cristian Garin’s strong 2019 continued with a 6-3 6-2 defeat of Kyle Edmund, a match he described as his best on a hard court this year.

Garin, who won titles in Houston and Munich this year and has won 26 of his 43 matches on tour, will face Fernando Verdasco or Alexei Popyrin in the next round.

Edmund’s compatriot Dan Evans claimed a 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-4) victory against Bai Yan, while Bradley Klahn was a straight-sets winner over Jason Jung.