Davis Cup Director hints at Roger Federer retirement, says he might not play tournament

Roger Federer failed to pick up a single Grand Slam victory this year, and following a quarter final departure from the US Open Tennis Championships 2019, talk of retirement has come up again.

Federer himself recently said that he could be done by the time Wimbledon rolls around next year, and now Davis Cup Tournament Director Albert Costa has also laid down his reservations.

“It’s difficult but you never know. Next year he could play, we are not on his mind. It would be something amazing but he has not been playing for years,” he said to Tennis World USA.

Federer hopes to compete at Tokyo 2020 and win first individual Olympic gold

The Swiss maestro also spoke about Rafael Nadal winning the US Open and nearing his tally of Grand Slam wins.

“I may see it in a more relaxed way. I know, I had my moments. The moments, where I broke the records,” Federer said.

“Nobody can take those moments away from me, like when I broke Pete Sampras’s record in 2009. Everything happening after that, comes as a bonus. If others experience the same moments, I‘m happy for them.”

Nadal himself has struggled with injuries in the recent past, as has Novak Djokovic, but the top three continue to dominate tennis regardless.