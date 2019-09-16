Spanish tennis star reveals Rafael Nadal’s kind gesture towards him

Rafael Nadal may be a complete competitor on the tennis court, but he is widely considered to be a complete gentleman off it. We have more proof.

Young Spanish star Jaume Munar has now revealed that Nadal does everything in his power to help him become one of the best in the business even during his fledgeling career.

“I am very far away from being world No 1 for the moment,” Munar said.

“Rafa and Carlos (Moya) were big, big players and it’s so difficult to get to that level. But of course I’m working as hard as I can to get there”.

“When I went to the Spanish federation I wasn’t badly behaved, but my coach said that the way I left everything out there on the court was similar to Jimmy Connors. I used to get very angry on the court, but not now. I’m much more relaxed. But I’m happy with the nickname”.

Munar also spoke about Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni – “Toni tries to help me as much as he can. I’m not working with him every day but he’s on court some days and he tries to help me”.

On Rafa, Munar said – “We see a lot of each other both on the court and off it. It’s great for me to have Rafa supporting me because he’s one of the greatest tennis players ever. He tries to help me. I think he sees me as the next top player from Mallorca. He’s always trying to help me as much as he can.”