Nick Kyrgios trolls Rafael Nadal on Twitter after ATP video surfaces

Nick Kyrgios is at it again. The Australian has now gone after Rafael Nadal just days after the Spaniard won the US Open Tennis Championships 2019 final against Daniil Medvedev.

Kyrgios targeted Nadal on Twitter, and has since deleted the tweet, Essentially Sports report.

The taunt directed at Nadal comes after ATP posted a video which shows Fernando Gonzalez clearly smashing the ball at his opponent Radek Stepanek with complete knowledge that this was unsportsmanlike behaviour. Take a look.

Kyrgios apparently shared the tweet and took a jibe at Nadal, referring to an incident at Wimbledon earlier this year when he clearly appeared to strike a ball in the US Open winner’s direction.

That particular incident that Kyrgios refers to drew the ire of fans and former players alike, and there has been pressure on the controversial tennis star to apologise for his mistake.

Kyrgios hits big forehand right at Nadal 😲 Nadal was not happy about it..#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UidAKod19Q — Sports | Poker | Crypto (@Vicehood) July 4, 2019

However, Kyrgios has remained defiant, and refused to accept that there was anything wrong with his attempt to win a point.

“Why would I apologize? I mean, the dude has got how many Slams, how much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball to the chest, bro. I’m not going to apologize to him at all,” he said.