Reports: Novak Djokovic to undergo surgery, may miss ATP Tour Finals

Novak Djokovic suffered disappointment in his quest for the US Open, as he was eliminated by Stanislas Wawrinka. The Serbian tennis star suffered an injury forcing him to retire from the match. Reports now claim that his injury is more severe than expected and could even result in him missing out the rest of 2019.

According to a report by Essentially Sports, Serbian tennis star and current world number one, Novak Djokovic, could miss the rest of 2019 due to his injury. As per rumours, Djokovic will be required to undergo surgery on his shoulder.

The sixteen-time Grand Slam champion, however, had downplayed the seriousness of his injury earlier, saying that he is preparing for the other big tournaments to come, most notably, the ATP Finals.

“The season is not over, of course, it’s over for the Grand Slams, and we’ll see, you know, there are still plenty of big tournaments (before the end of the season),” Djokovic had said.

Meanwhile, if the Wimbledon 2019 champions is ruled out for the rest of the year, he could see Rafael Nadal take his world number one mantle. Djokovic has accumulated 9865 points with Nadal trailing only by 640 points.

However, if the Serbian tennis player is ruled out, he will miss five major tournaments including the ATP Tour Finals, worth a total of 4500 points.