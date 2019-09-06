Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic joined by fourth player in ATP Finals

Russian tennis prodigy Daniil Medvedev has become the fourth player to qualify for the ATP Finals in London. He will join the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, all of who have already qualified for the hallmark event.

Medvedev secured his place in the competition after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka in the quarter-finals of the US Open on Tuesday.

“It’s amazing”, Medvedev spoke after his victory. “As I say, before the US Open Series I thought I was not going to qualify.”

“I always had the thought in my mind: I need to focus on the next tournament, maybe I can qualify for London, maybe I can be there at the end of the year. And now, just in four weeks with the results I’ve had, I’m officially there and nothing can be changed,” he further added, clearly elated at his achievement.

When asked about the live ATP Rankings, he said: “I’m easily able to put it to one side.”

“At the same time I saw so many articles that if I’m going to win this match, I’m going to become No. 4, so I won’t be surprised right now saying, ‘Wow, I’ll going to be No. 4.’ But as I say, I’m capable to put it aside because for me I always say my first goal is to win every match I play.”

“That shows what a great year I’m having, that the work I’ve been doing is paying off. But I don’t want to stop.”

“Hopefully I can be there [at the ATP finals] as one of the favourites,” he concluded.

In the upcoming US Open semi-finals, Medvedev will face Grigor Dimitrov whereas Rafael Nadal will face Matteo Berrettini.

As of right now, it is Nadal who has been touted as the favourite to take home the Grand Slam.

Quotes via Tennis World USA.