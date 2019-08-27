Andy Murray dominant on Challenger Tour return

After 14 years away from the Challenger Tour, Andy Murray returned to take apart his teenaged first-round opponent at the Rafa Nadal Open.

Andy Murray’s return to the ATP Challenger Tour lasted just 43 minutes and 13 games as he thrashed teenager Imran Sibille at the Rafa Nadal Open.

A 6-0 6-1 success on Monday handed Murray his first singles win since returning from injury.

The former world number one has been building his fitness following hip resurfacing surgery in January that he believed would end his outstanding career.

The Briton recovered to play a series of high-profile doubles tournaments – including alongside Serena Williams in the mixed event at Wimbledon – before trying his hand back on the singles court.

But Murray, ranked 328th, has found it tough back on the regular ATP Tour circuit, losing in straight sets to both Richard Gasquet and Tennys Sandgren.

The 32-year-old therefore made the decision to return to the Challenger Tour for the first time in 14 years, featuring at the Rafa Nadal Open while his peers – including Rafael Nadal – play the US Open.

If Murray is to rediscover his best form, he will hope for sterner tests than that he faced from Sibille, though, who was dismantled with ease.

Just three points went the 17-year-old’s way in the opener, with Murray only denied a double-bagel victory in the Frenchman’s final service game of the second.

His next task in Mallorca is against Norbert Gombos, the third seed, on Tuesday.