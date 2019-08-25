Winston-Salem Open: Hubert Hurkacz stunned Benoit Paire to claims his maiden title

Hubert Hurkacz made Polish history as the third seed stunned Benoit Paire 6-3 3-6 6-3 at the ATP 250 tournament in North Carolina.

Hubert Hurkacz lifted his first ATP trophy after upstaging top seed Benoit Paire in the final of the Winston-Salem Open.

Hurkacz made Polish history as the third seed stunned Paire 6-3 3-6 6-3 at the ATP 250 tournament in North Carolina on Saturday.

The 22-year-old became the first Pole to win a tour-level title since Wojtek Fibak in 1982 after breaking serve on five occasions against Paire.

Contesting his first ATP final, Hurkacz defeated four consecutive seeded opponents to celebrate a maiden trophy following wins over 16th seed Feliciano Lopez, 10th seed Frances Tiafoe and second seed Denis Shapovalov before trumping Paire.

A moment to remember for @HubertHurkacz! The first Polish ATP Tour-level winner since Wojtek Fibak in 1982 : @TennisTV | @WSOpen pic.twitter.com/CQS9JKBsOq — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 24, 2019

Hurkacz, who withstood a brief rain delay in the decider, will now head into the US Open with confidence.

He will open his Flushing Meadows campaign against another Frenchman – Jeremy Chardy – while Paire is set to face Brayden Schnur.