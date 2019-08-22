Winston-Salem Open: Denis Shapovalov sets up Rublev clash, Benoit Paire into last eight

Denis Shapovalov will face Andrey Rublev in the last eight at the Winston-Salem Open.
Denis Shapovalov and Benoit Paire moved into the Winston-Salem Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Shapovalov, the second seed at the ATP 250 tournament, was untroubled by Miomir Kecmanovic in a 6-2 6-3 victory in a rain-hit North Carolina.
The 20-year-old Canadian broke serve five times in a dominant display, moving into the last eight.
He will face another talented youngster in Andrey Rublev, who edged past 2009 runner-up Sam Querrey 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (12-10).
Paire, the top seed, overcame French compatriot Ugo Humbert 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.
Next up for Paire is Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spanish 11th seed beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (9-7) 6-0.
Hubert Hurkacz and Frances Tiafoe will also meet in the quarter-finals after they benefitted from retirements.
Hurkacz led Feliciano Lopez 6-3 3-1 when the Spaniard retired, while Tiafoe is yet to complete a match this week, having taken the first set against Filip Krajinovic 6-2 when the Serbian eighth seed retired.
Last year’s runner-up Steve Johnson is embarking on another run after a 6-2 7-6 (7-5) win over Casper Ruud, with the American to meet John Millman following the Australian 14th seed’s 6-3 6-4 victory over Robin Haase.