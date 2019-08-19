ATP Tour |

Winston-Salem Open: Andy Murray eyeing ‘decent run’ in North Carolina

As Andy Murray prepares to face Tennys Sandgren in the opening round, Tomas Berdych overcame Andreas Seppi on Sunday.

Andy Murray is looking to have a “decent run” in the singles at the Winston-Salem Open, where Tomas Berdych opened with a victory.

Former world number one Murray is in North Carolina after accepting a wildcard into the ATP 250 tournament, having opted to skip the upcoming US Open.

Murray lost to Richard Gasquet at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati – the three-time grand slam champion’s first singles appearance since January’s Australian Open due to hip surgery.

The 32-year-old, who has been playing doubles, will face American Tennys Sandgren in the Winston-Salem Open first round on Monday and he told BBC Sport: “All matches are difficult at this level, and when you’ve been out for a long time, and with the severity of the operation I had, it is going to take time.

“I’m not setting my expectations too high, but I do want to try and get matches in just now. So I’d like to get through a few matches here, and hopefully have a decent run.”

On Sunday, Czech veteran and 2012 runner-up Berdych advanced to the second round thanks to a 6-1 3-6 6-3 win over Andreas Seppi in his first match since Wimbledon.

In the final tune-up event before the US Open gets underway at Flushing Meadows on August 26, Robin Haase defeated Denis Kudla 6-4 7-6 (7-3) and Jaume Munar lost 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-1 to Lloyd Harris.

Marius Copil outlasted Martin Klizan 6-4 3-6 6-3, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran eased past Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-3 6-4.

