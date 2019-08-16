Fans left in shock as Roger Federer is destroyed by qualifier at Cincinnati Open

Roger Federer suffered a harrowing time at the Cincinnati Open, as the Swiss was beaten in straight sets by Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev in a one-sided encounter.

Fans watched in amazement as Roger failed to get going in the match, and couldn’t turn his fortunes around in the second set either.

The round of 16 match ended 6-3, 6-4 in the favour of the Russian, leading to fans venting their frustrations out on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Stunner in Cincinnati! 🇷🇺 @AndreyRublev97 takes down Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the QFs. #USOpenSeries pic.twitter.com/C7tnlBvKB1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 15, 2019

The last time Roger Federer failed to make the last eight in Cincinnati was in 2008. He won the US Open a few weeks later… 👀 — GameSetMatch 🎾 (@Tennis20MAD) August 15, 2019

Federer looked very flat and uninterested but… what a performance from Rublev. Flawless. Fantastic moment for a young talented who suffered so much with injuries already. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 15, 2019

It’s been a great match from Rublev but Federer is flat, flat, flat. Possibly (surely) his worst performance of 2019. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 15, 2019

A fine Swiss double for Andrey Rublev. After taking out Wawrinka yesterday, he packed off Federer today. What a win for the Russian. A qualifier. #CincyTennis — Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) August 16, 2019

Just saw the highlights. Federer, for once, actually played like a 38 year old 😐

But yeah, Rublev was very solid. And surprisingly good at the net. — Parsva (@Parsva_10) August 16, 2019

I think Rublev deserves to be Top 10. Thanks for beating Federer. https://t.co/kTzStjyfoh — Andrea Labastilla (@andrea_drei01) August 16, 2019

What does this mean for Federer and his plans of conquering the US Open?