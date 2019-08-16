ATP Tour |

Fans left in shock as Roger Federer is destroyed by qualifier at Cincinnati Open

Roger Federer suffered a harrowing time at the Cincinnati Open, as the Swiss was beaten in straight sets by Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev in a one-sided encounter.

Fans watched in amazement as Roger failed to get going in the match, and couldn’t turn his fortunes around in the second set either.

The round of 16 match ended 6-3, 6-4 in the favour of the Russian, leading to fans venting their frustrations out on Twitter and other social media platforms.

What does this mean for Federer and his plans of conquering the US Open?

