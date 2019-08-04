Schwartzman seals Los Cabos crown

Diego Schwartzman – the third seed – produced when it mattered most as he saw off Taylor Fritz in the Los Cabos decider on Saturday.

Schwartzman – the third seed – produced when it mattered most as he saw off Fritz 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 in Los Cabos on Saturday.

The Argentinian saved three set points as he stopped fifth seed Fritz for his third career trophy and first since February last year.

Fritz – who has won 13 of his past 16 matches – was contesting his second final in as many weeks after reaching the decider in Atlanta and he earned a 4-1 lead in the first set.

Schwartzman rallied to level it at 4-4 before Fritz brought up triple set point at 6-5 on the former’s serve at the ATP 250 event.

However, Schwartzman reeled off five successive points to force a tie-break, which he won on the Mexican hard-courts.

Schwartzman broke in the fourth game of the second and after handing it back to Fritz, he broke again for a 5-3 lead before serving it out for his maiden victory away from clay.