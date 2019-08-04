Kyrgios trumps Tsitsipas in Washington thriller, Medvedev awaits in final

Nick Kyrgios saved a match point in a third-set tie-break to see off Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 7-6 (9-7) in a Washington thriller.
Kyrgios saved a match point in a third-set tie-break to see off Greek star Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 7-6 (9-7) in a Washington thriller on Saturday.
Much was expected from the blockbuster meeting and it lived up to the hype – Kyrgios producing underarm serves and even consulting a fan on match point as he booked a spot in the final.
Kyrgios, who led 5-1 in the final-set tie-break, even delivered shoes to Tsitsipas in the wildly entertaining contest in front of a sell-out crowd after the world number six struggled to find a spare pair.
Nick’s trick @NickKyrgios squeaks by Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the @CitiOpen final, 6-4 3-6 7-6(7). #CO19 pic.twitter.com/9g8y6VPnx8
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 4, 2019
Kyrgios, who won the Mexican Open in March, will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s decider in the American capital.
Shoe delivery, sir Tsitsipas?
@NickKyrgios @StefTsitsipas #CO19 pic.twitter.com/qOA5teJhG8
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 4, 2019
Fast work ⚡️@DaniilMedwed races past Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-2 in 55 minutes to reach his first @CitiOpen final. #CO19 pic.twitter.com/SjIwtOPhB4
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 4, 2019