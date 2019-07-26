Former World No.1 reveals details about Alexander Zverev’s ongoing conflict with his coach

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker recently commented on the relationship between fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev and his coach, Ivan Lendl.

Zverev defeated Federico Delbonis in order to book a spot for himself in the Hamburg European Open quarter-finals. Prior to that, he was quoted saying that his coach spends more time on golf and his dog. That prompted the 22-year-old German to ask his coach to focus more on Tennis.

In light of recent events, Boris Becker commented on the relationship that Zverev and Lendl share at the moment. He said that the situation between the two is far from normal. He also stated that Zverev should bring his coach along with himself to all his games if he wishes to seek help during the same.

Becker addressed the media and said, “This situation is not good at all. You have to do it in the right way or stop. If you have a high-level coach like Ivan Lendl, then you have to bring him with yourself, otherwise, he cannot help you”

“Something got broken following Sascha’s win at the ATP Finals”, he added.

Boris Becker was Novak Djokovic’s coach from 2013 to 2016. He is not comfortable with the hectic schedule of coaches that require the coaches to accompany their players for tournaments around the year.

He cited the same reason in order to clear his stance when he was asked if he will coach Zverev in the future. “I cannot imagine to travel all around the world as a tennis coach for 30 weeks a year”, he concluded.