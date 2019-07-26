WATCH: Nick Kyrgios reignites his feud with Novak Djokovic by crossing out his name on fan’s t-shirt

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios sent world number one and Wimbledon 2019 winner Novak Djokovic a strong message by crossing out his name on a fan’s t-shirt that he has been asked to sign.

Nick Kyrgios was presented a Novak Djokovic shirt to sign as he was leaving the court at Atlanta Open following his first round doubles defeat – and made sure he sent the World number 1 a message while at it.

Kyrgios took a black marker and crossed out the word ‘Novak’ before looking directly into the camera and saying ‘this is what I think of you and your shirt. Gone!’

https://twitter.com/ESPNUK/status/1154421282961809409

Kyrgios’ feud with Djokovic (and Rafael Nadal) has been well documented but he has gone in extra hard on the Wimbledon 2019 winner in the past.

Speaking to a New York Times podcast recently, Kyrgios slated ‘cringeworthy’ Djokovic for trying too hard to be liked.

The Serb and his team has, on occasion, pointed out the pro-Federer or pro-Nadal bias in the crowd that he has to battle against when they come up against each other on the circuit.

