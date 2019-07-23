Popyrin eases into Atlanta second round, Thompson falls

Alexei Popyrin won almost 70 per cent of his service points as he eased past Denis Kudla 6-3 6-4 at the ATP 250 tournament on Monday.

Alexei Popyrin stormed into the second round of the Atlanta Open, but fellow Australian and seventh seed Jordan Thompson crashed out.

Popyrin won almost 70 per cent of his service points as he eased past Denis Kudla 6-3 6-4 at the ATP 250 tournament on Monday.

The 19-year-old – who tallied nine aces – will face fourth seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert for a spot in the third round.

Thompson was a first-round casualty in Atlanta, where he fell 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-3 to Brit Cameron Norrie.

Norrie’s three-set victory earned him a match against either South Korean qualifier Kwon Soon-woo or Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Third seed Alex de Minaur awaits American Bradley Klahn, who saw off Marius Copil 7-6 (7-3) 7-5.