Djokovic considered quitting ‘inefficient’ ATP player council over seven-hour meetings

World number one Novak Djokovic says he has unfinished business as head of the ATP player council, but thought about stepping down.

Novak Djokovic considered joining the mass ATP player council walkout because the governance structure is so inefficient and he feels seven-hour meetings are “unacceptable”.

Dani Vallverdu, Jamie Murray and Robin Haase stepped down from the council following a lengthy meeting at the All England Club on Friday.

The ATP has been in turmoil, with president Chris Kermode departing and Justin Gimelstob quitting the board after being found guilty of felony assault in April.

World number one Djokovic mulled over leaving his role as head of the player council, but has decided to stay on to try and resolve unfinished business.

“I did consider also stepping down,” the 15-time grand slam champion said.

“I think my team wants me to step down, honestly. It’s obvious. I feel something is telling me from inside that I’m supposed to still stay there because I feel that we are part of the big transitional phase in tennis at the moment. Having a top player, I feel it means a lot to the group.

“I still feel I can make my contribution. Even though it goes against probably my schedule, certainly tennis at times, but I feel there is a greater good, I guess.

“That’s why I’m there. For all of us taking part in this tournament, staying for seven hours and not going through the whole agenda yet, is quite tiring.

“I think in any industry, having seven-hour meetings regularly is unacceptable because it’s not efficient.”