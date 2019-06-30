ATP Tour |

Fritz Taylor-made for Eastbourne triumph

Nature Valley International champion Taylor Fritz

American Taylor Fritz and Italian Lorenzo Sonego claimed their first ATP Tour titles on Saturday.

Taylor Fritz claimed his maiden ATP Tour title with a straight-sets defeat of fellow American Sam Querrey at the Nature Valley International.

Californian Fritz rounded off a brilliant week by beating his compatriot 6-3 6-4 in Eastbourne on Saturday.

Fritz dropped just one set in a tournament at which he made his ATP Tour debut when it was staged in Nottingham four years ago.

The 21-year-old broke to love in the second game of the match and did not drop his serve once, denying the big-serving Querrey an 11th singles title.

Fritz said: “It’s so amazing. I almost can’t even believe it. I’m still trying to take it in.

“I’ve wanted to win a tour title ever since I made the final [in Memphis] of one when I was 18. It feels like I’ve just been waiting so long. I’m so happy.”

Lorenzo Sonego was crowned Antalya Open champion after winning twice in a day.

Sonego finished off Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6 (7-2) in a semi-final which could not be completed on Friday due to rain, and saved a championship point in a 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic in the decider.

The 75th-ranked Italian’s triumph was the first of his career on the ATP Tour.

Comments