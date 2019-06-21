Federer passes Tsonga test in Halle

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was unable to pull off a third consecutive win over Roger Federer as the top seed reached the last eight in Halle.
Roger Federer came out on top in a gripping battle with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the quarter-finals of the Halle Open on Thursday.
Top seed Federer, a nine-time winner of the grass-court tournament in Germany, was made to work for a 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-5 victory.
Tsonga had won his previous two matches with Federer – his most recent success coming in Monte Carlo three years ago – and threatened a repeat before suffering a second-round loss.
Frenchman Tsonga, a wildcard entry into the event, and Federer both played with aggression but it was the 20-time grand slam champion who had the edge.
Tough test: passed@rogerfederer survives a Tsonga onslaught to reach his 17th Halle quarter-final in 17 appearances! pic.twitter.com/X4cbaqtjn3
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 20, 2019
Alexander Zverev progressed with a 6-3 7-5 defeat of Steve Johnson and will now come up against David Goffin.
Second seed Zverev withdrew from the doubles due to a swollen knee, but struck 27 winners to reach his fifth quarter-final of the season.
The in-form Matteo Berrettini won an all-Italian encounter with Andreas Seppi, while Bautista Agut accounted for Richard Gasquet 6-1 6-4.