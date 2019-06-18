ATP Tour |

Anderson survives scare to make winning return

Kevin Anderson celebrates

In his first match since March, Kevin Anderson came from behind to beat Cameron Norrie at Queen’s.

Second seed Kevin Anderson shook off some early rust to make a winning return to action at the Queen’s Club Championships.

The South African had not played since his run to the quarter-finals in Miami in March because of an elbow injury.

A losing return in London looked a distinct possibility when he lost the first set to home hope Cameron Norrie.

But Anderson, a former Wimbledon and US Open finalist, made his class tell in the second and third set to complete a turnaround.

He sent down 19 aces and won 56 of his 60 first-serve points en route to a tight 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win, which sets up a second-round clash with Gilles Simon, who needed a third-set tie-break to beat qualifier James Ward.

Defending champion Marin Cilic made relatively light work of Cristian Garin, prevailing 6-1 7-6 (7-5), and fourth seed Daniil Medvedev needed only an hour and 10 minutes to see off Fernando Verdasco 6-2 6-4.

Elsewhere in the draw there were straight-sets wins for Diego Schwartzman and Nicolas Mahut over Alexander Bublik and Frances Tiafoe.

