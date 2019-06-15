Auger-Aliassime and Raonic set for Stuttgart showdown

Felix Auger-Aliassime will battle with compatriot Milos Raonic for a place in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Milos Raonic in an all-Canadian Stuttgart Open semi-final after saving a match point in a battling defeat of Dustin Brown.

Brown upset fellow German Alexander Zverev in the second round, but Auger-Aliassime beat the enigmatic qualifier 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-2) on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime was unable to make his main-draw debut at the French Open due to a groin injury, but has made an encouraging start to the grass-court season.

The 18-year-old broke Brown to level at 5-5 in the final set after saving a match point and won the decisive tie-break, having stormed into a 5-0 lead.

Clay: Rio, Lyon

Hard: Miami

Grass: Stuttgart@felixtennis becomes the youngest player to reach semi-finals on three or more surfaces in a season since Lleyton Hewitt in 1999 pic.twitter.com/PV4h2gAgm4 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 14, 2019

Raonic won 89 per cent of points on his first serve in a 6-4 6-4 defeat of Marton Fucsovics.

Matteo Berrettini and Jan-Lennard Struff will contest the other semi-final following straight-sets defeats of Denis Kudla and Lucas Pouille respectively.

Defending champion Richard Gasquet reached the last four of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships with a 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 victory over Nicolas Jarry – conqueror of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Frenchman Gasquet will now take on Jordan Thompson, who rallied to beat fellow Australian and third seed Alex de Minaur 4-6 6-2 6-3 in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Second seed Borna Coric saw off Cristian Garin 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 7-6 (8-6) to set up a showdown with Adrian Mannarino, who ended David Goffin’s title hopes.