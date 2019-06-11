Fognini hails ‘incredible journey’ after becoming oldest man to reach top 10

Not since the ATP world rankings were first established in 1973 has there been an older entrant to the top 10 than Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

Fabio Fognini thanked fans for their support on “an incredible journey” after becoming the oldest player to break into the top 10 since the inception of the ATP world rankings.

The Italian finally made the top 10 at the age of 32 on Monday, when the men’s rankings were updated following the French Open.

Fognini is the oldest men’s player to break into the top 10 since the rankings were first established in August 1973.

Ken Rosewall and Rod Laver were older than Fognini at 38 and 35 respectively when they appeared in that first-ever top 10, and this year’s Monte Carlo Masters champion is the oldest man to enter in the 46 years since.

What an incredible journey!

Grazie a tutti per il supporto

Fogna #10 Thanks to @SkySport pic.twitter.com/lgR04eZikI — Fabio Fognini (@fabiofogna) June 10, 2019

“To reach the Top 10 is like the fulfilment of a dream,” Fognini told the ATP’s website. “I see myself as a kid on a tennis court with a racquet bigger than me and I think, ‘This kid has gone a long way’.

“Right now I am happy and I want to thank my family, my wife, my son and all the people who have always been close to me. This is another piece of the puzzle which will push me to continue to give my all to the sport I love.”

On Twitter, Fognini – who lost to Alexander Zverev in round four at Roland Garros – added: “What an incredible journey! Thank you for all the support.”

Russia’s Karen Khachanov (9) also moved into the top 10 for the first time.