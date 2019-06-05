Federer-Wawrinka and Nadal-Nishikori delayed by rain at French Open

A storm at Roland Garros forced Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal off court while leading their respective quarter-final matches.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were forced to stop their French Open quarter-final matches as rain hit Paris on Tuesday.

Third seed Federer was leading a thoroughly entertaining match against Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 3-3, while Nadal was 6-1 6-1 4-2 up against Kei Nishikori when a storm rolled in at Roland Garros.

The storm had been forecast to hit the French capital earlier in the day, but its eventual arrival led to the covers being pulled out on the show courts.

Federer and Wawrinka decided to leave the court amid light drizzle and severe gloominess.

Johanna Konta had already booked her place in the semi-finals by defeating Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-4, while Petra Martic and Marketa Vondrousova were due on Court Suzanne-Lenglen after Federer’s clash with Wawrinka.