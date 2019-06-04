Murray to make competitive return in doubles at Queen’s

Former world number one Andy Murray will play for the first time since the Australian Open at the Fever-Tree Championships.

Andy Murray is set to make his long-awaited return from injury in the doubles draw at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen’s Club.

Former world number one Murray has not played since the Australian Open and suggested he planned to retire after turning out at Wimbledon one last time.

The 32-year-old has suffered with a longstanding hip problem and had a resurfacing operation in January.

Murray has since said he is “pain-free” and news of his return to action was confirmed on Monday.

The Fever-Tree Championships teased an announcement of the doubles line-up ahead of the entrants’ deadline at 1700 local time.

A second Twitter post followed confirmed Murray intends to play at the tournament, which starts on June 17.

Murray has featured alongside brother Jamie in doubles in the past, but he will reportedly pair with Feliciano Lopez this time.

The Briton won three grand slam singles titles before injury disrupted his career.

We are delighted to confirm that Andy Murray intends to return to play doubles at the Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen’s Club, 17th-23rd June! Full entry list coming soon.

Tickets – https://t.co/09QdzCMaQV pic.twitter.com/JhYWtYkiIe — Fever-Tree Championships (@QueensTennis) June 3, 2019

Murray described a doubles appearance as “the next step” in his recovery, suggesting he is working towards a singles return.

“I am really excited to return to the match court for the first time since my surgery,” said Murray, a five-time singles champion at Queen’s.

“Queen’s has always been a special place for me and it’s the perfect place to return. It’s where I won my first ATP match, my first title in Britain and on grass, and it’s been my most successful tournament overall.

“I’m not yet ready to return to the singles court, but I’ve been pain-free for a few months now.

“I’ve made good progress in training and on the practice court, and this is the next step for me as I try to return to the tour.”