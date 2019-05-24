Aggressive Zverev into Geneva semis

Alexander Zverev was rewarded for an aggressive approach as he reached the Geneva Open semi-finals.
World number five Alexander Zverev advanced to the last four at the Geneva Open with a three-set win over Hugo Dellien on Thursday.
Zverev, who has been drawn in the same quarter as Novak Djokovic at the French Open, came out a 7-5 3-6 6-3 winner in Switzerland.
The top seed was taken the distance by Bolivian star Dellien but was pleased with the nature of his display in the quarter-finals.
“I played very aggressive in the important moments, very, very aggressive,” said Zverev. “Also in break points down, I played very aggressive.
“This is finally something I was looking for in the last few weeks, months, and today I think I showed it.”
Zverev will face Federico Delbonis in the semi-finals. Delbonis had knocked out defending champion Marton Fucsovics in the last 16 and then defeated Albert Ramos Vinolas.
Radu Albot and Nicolas Jarry, both straight-set winners, make up the other semi-final.
Delray Beach:
Geneva:
@RaduAlbot moves into the semis with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Dzumhur at the @genevaopen pic.twitter.com/clVTYa2Kjo
— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 23, 2019
There were contrasting results for the young Canadian stars in action, too.
Felix Auger Aliassime beat Steve Johnson, but Denis Shapovalov lost to Benoit Paire.