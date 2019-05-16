After becoming frustrated with the umpire, Nick Kyrgios responded to a game penalty by throwing a table before walking off court.

Nick Kyrgios defaulted his match with Casper Ruud at the Internazionali d’Italia after receiving a game penalty for throwing a folding table onto the court.

Australian Kyrgios reacted angrily to a call early in the third set of the second-round match in Rome, leading to him losing his serve.

After complaining to the chair umpire at the change of ends, the 24-year-old slammed his racket to the floor and kicked a piece of equipment, then followed that up by launching the table.

As he continued his complaints, Kyrgios packed up his equipment and walked off, though not before shaking hands with both his opponent and the chair umpire.

The contest was at 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 1-1 when the world number 36 departed after receiving the game penalty, meaning Ruud progresses to the last 16 of the tournament.

Well… Kyrgios gets a game penalty and then walks off court, handing Casper Ruud a place in the last 16#ibi19 pic.twitter.com/T4jhvbV1RN — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 16, 2019

Kyrgios had already made headlines on Thursday with his comments during an appearance on the No Challenges Remaining podcast.

Asked about world number one Novak Djokovic by host Ben Rothenberg, he replied: “I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked. He just wants to be like Roger [Federer].”

Kyrgios also described Rafael Nadal as “super salty”, revealing the Spaniard – who accused him of lacking respect after serving underarm during a match between the pair in Acapulco earlier this year – was the “polar opposite” to him.