Washout! Djokovic & Federer made to wait after play postponed in Rome

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer face a busy week after their matches in Rome were all postponed due to rain.

All of Wednesday’s play in the Internazionali d’Italia was postponed due to heavy rain in Rome, impacting the ATP and WTA Tour events.

The scheduled start was regularly pushed back throughout the day as organisers hoped for an improvement in conditions, before play was officially called off due to inclement weather shortly before 8.30pm local time.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Simona Halep were among the players who were scheduled to get their campaigns under way.

The postponement of a whole day’s play is likely to lead to a crammed schedule for the remainder of the week, with the tournament only running until Sunday.