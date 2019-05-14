Alexander Zverev made one young fan’s day as he fixed her a matching headband after she was caught by a stray volley.

One young tennis fan went home looking like Alexander Zverev at the Internazionali d’Italia on Monday.

Zverev and brother Mischa were in men’s doubles action against Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus when the world number five put away an overhead, the ball bouncing into the crowd and hitting a girl.

The German immediately sought to apologise and later Zverev approached the supporter bearing a gift – a spare headband, matching the one he was wearing.

Zverev even tied the headband around the girl’s forehead where she looked to have been struck and promptly left a new mini-me in the stands.