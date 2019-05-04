Garin saves match points to dethrone Munich king Zverev

Alexander Zverev’s reign as Munich Open champion is over after he lost to the unheralded Cristian Garin in the quarter-finals.
Cristian Garin saved two match points en route to shocking Alexander Zverev and ending the German’s reign at the Munich Open on Friday.
The Chilean earned the first top-five scalp of his career against the two-time defending champion in a 6-4 5-7 7-5 triumph on the clay.
Garin saw three match points go begging when serving at 5-4 in the second set and was staring down the barrel when Zverev had chances to see out the match himself at 5-4 up in the decider.
But incredibly Garin won 12 of the last 13 points to earn the upset win and book a semi-final date with Marco Cecchinato, who saved a match-point of his own in a comeback 1-6 7-5 7-5 win over Marton Fucsovics.
First Title
First Top 20 win
First Top 10 win
2019 has been a BIG year for @Garin_Cris
@TennisTV | @BMWOpenbyFWU pic.twitter.com/iLglwnez4g
— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 3, 2019
At the Estoril Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas made it into the last four for the second straight year with a gutsy 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 success against Joao Domingues.
David Goffin is next for the Greek up-and-comer, with the Belgian seeing off Malek Jaziri 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in a match lasting over two and a half hours.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is also into the last four after upsetting third seed Gael Monfils in three sets and will face Pablo Cuevas after his 6-0 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 beating of Frances Tiafoe.