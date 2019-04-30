Zverev wants to know Djokovic plans ahead of Kermode exit

Novak Djokovic needs to provide more information on the future of the ATP Tour after Chris Kermode’s ousting, says Alexander Zverev.

Alexander Zverev has called on Novak Djokovic to reveal his plans moving forward after Chris Kermode’s controversial ousting as ATP Tour chairman.

It was confirmed in March that Kermode will leave the role at the end of the year, with the Players’ Council – of which world number one Djokovic is president – said to have played a prominent role in the decision.

The ATP experienced record commercial growth and prize money since Kermode took office in 2014 and 20-time grand slam winner Roger Federer and his Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka have been among those to register surprise at Kermode’s exit.

And Zverev, speaking at a news conference in Munich, believes more information needs to be put forward.

“Novak has been part of the tour for several years,” the world number three said.

“He is the best player, number one in the world.

“We, as players, want to look at what your plan is, Novak. Because Chris Kermode has already done a lot of good things for us: he increased the prize money, added new events to the calendar that pay us well.

“The tour didn’t get worse with him.”